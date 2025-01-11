Delhi police issues notice to AAP MLA in fake Aadhaar case involving illegal Bangladesh migrants

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal in a fake Aadhaar card documents case on Saturday. AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal. (X/Mohinder Goyal)

According to a report by news agency ANI citing sources, the police have also asked the staff of the legislator from Rithala constituency to join the investigation.

The case pertains to a group of ‘illegal Bangladeshi immigrants’ who were arrested by the Delhi police recently while in possession of fake documents like the Aadhar card and voter IDs.

This comes as the ruling AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been locked in a battle over ‘illegal Bangladeshi immigrants' in the national capital, with each accusing the other of getting ‘fake voters’ registered for the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP attacks AAP over fake documents case

BJP has launched a fresh attack on the AAP government in Delhi, alleging that signatures of two MLA’s of the ruling party have been found in the forms for the documents. Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that ‘anti-national’ forces have been exposed.

“In the context of investigating fake votes, it has come to light that there was a campaign and conspiracy to create fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators and make them voters. Forms bearing the signatures and stamps of two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been found. This makes it clear why there is such an uproar. The anti-national forces, who have previously been linked to terrorist activities involving Bangladeshi infiltrators, are now being exposed,” Trivedi told the media.

Recently, the Delhi Police busted a racket connected with issuing fake Aadhar cards in the national capital recently. The cops also identified more than 25 ‘illegal immigrants’ from Bangladesh and started the process of getting them deported.

According to a report by Times of India, the drive was conducted at the orders of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

“Following the LG's direction, we launched a campaign in which we started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mashup Tiwari said on the operation.

The special CP also revealed that the cops busted a racket that issued fake Aadhaar cards and arrested those involved in it.

The officer said that the immigrants come into India through the borders with Meghalaya and reach Delhi after boarding the Rajdhani Express.