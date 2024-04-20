 Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav tomorrow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 09:17 PM IST

No vehicle will be allowed to halt, or park on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, the Delhi Police's advisory said.

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on traffic restrictions and diversions concerning Lord Mahavir Jayanti celebrations, which are scheduled at the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. The programme marks the commemoration of Lord Mahavir's 2,550th anniversary. The ‘nirvana mahotsav’ is being held in connection with Lord Mahavir Jayanti, which is being organised by the Jain community in association with the union ministry of culture. A large gathering is expected at the event.

The entrance of the Bharat Mandapam(ANI)
The entrance of the Bharat Mandapam(ANI)

Taking to X, Delhi Police wrote, “In view of celebration of 2550th Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on 21.04.2024 from 10:00 AM onwards, traffic restrictions and diversions will be effective.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, the Delhi Police's advisory said. Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away. The towed vehicles will be parked at the traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, it added. General entry will be restricted to the public.

The Delhi Police has requested commuters to avoid Purana Quila Road, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road from the W-Point to the Bhairon Road crossing. Traffic will be diverted from the Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing and the Q-Point, the advisory said.

Meanwhile, people going towards ISBTs or railway stations or the airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel.

The restrictions will be put in place from 10 am onwards.

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival in India, celebrated by the Jain community to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. The Jain community celebrates Mahavir Jayanti by organizing prayers and rituals in Jain temples, giving the statue of Lord Mahavira a ceremonial bath, and carrying out processions.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav tomorrow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On