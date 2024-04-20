Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav tomorrow

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on traffic restrictions and diversions concerning Lord Mahavir Jayanti celebrations, which are scheduled at the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. The programme marks the commemoration of Lord Mahavir's 2,550th anniversary. The ‘nirvana mahotsav’ is being held in connection with Lord Mahavir Jayanti, which is being organised by the Jain community in association with the union ministry of culture. A large gathering is expected at the event. The entrance of the Bharat Mandapam(ANI)

Taking to X, Delhi Police wrote, “In view of celebration of 2550th Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on 21.04.2024 from 10:00 AM onwards, traffic restrictions and diversions will be effective.”

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, the Delhi Police's advisory said. Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away. The towed vehicles will be parked at the traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, it added. General entry will be restricted to the public.

The Delhi Police has requested commuters to avoid Purana Quila Road, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road from the W-Point to the Bhairon Road crossing. Traffic will be diverted from the Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing and the Q-Point, the advisory said.

Meanwhile, people going towards ISBTs or railway stations or the airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel.

The restrictions will be put in place from 10 am onwards.

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival in India, celebrated by the Jain community to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. The Jain community celebrates Mahavir Jayanti by organizing prayers and rituals in Jain temples, giving the statue of Lord Mahavira a ceremonial bath, and carrying out processions.