e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi Police lodge 167 FIRs, 13 cases against provocative online content; 885 held

Delhi Police lodge 167 FIRs, 13 cases against provocative online content; 885 held

Several social media accounts as well as web links involved in the circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended, the police said.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visits violence affected areas at Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi.
Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visits violence affected areas at Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they had not received any more PCR calls reporting violence from areas in northeast Delhi. The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the violence that rocked parts of the national capital.

“A total of 167 FIRs have been registered, of which 36 cases have been registered under the Arms Act. 885 people have been detained or arrested,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

According to the police, 13 cases have been registered against social media accounts operating from different platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. for posting provocative content.

Several social media accounts as well as web links involved in the circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended, the police said.

Advisories on social and print media have been issued to sensitise people about responsible usage of content on online platforms. People have also been advised to maintain restraint while using social media platforms, the police said.

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi has gone up to 42. More than 250 people have been injured in the clashes.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha on Saturday held a flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Babarpur and said that that the situation is peaceful and no untoward incidents have been reported from these areas in the last couple of days.

“The situation is peaceful and under control now. No untoward incident has been reported from these areas in the last three days. So, curfew timings have been relaxed,” Golcha told news agency ANI.

The Special Commissioner of Police added that police officials are visiting several riot-affected areas in order to assure people and inform them about the relaxation in curfew timings.

tags
top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news