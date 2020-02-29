Delhi Police lodge 167 FIRs, 13 cases against provocative online content; 885 held

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:52 IST

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they had not received any more PCR calls reporting violence from areas in northeast Delhi. The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the violence that rocked parts of the national capital.

“A total of 167 FIRs have been registered, of which 36 cases have been registered under the Arms Act. 885 people have been detained or arrested,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

According to the police, 13 cases have been registered against social media accounts operating from different platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. for posting provocative content.

Several social media accounts as well as web links involved in the circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended, the police said.

Advisories on social and print media have been issued to sensitise people about responsible usage of content on online platforms. People have also been advised to maintain restraint while using social media platforms, the police said.

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi has gone up to 42. More than 250 people have been injured in the clashes.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha on Saturday held a flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Babarpur and said that that the situation is peaceful and no untoward incidents have been reported from these areas in the last couple of days.

“The situation is peaceful and under control now. No untoward incident has been reported from these areas in the last three days. So, curfew timings have been relaxed,” Golcha told news agency ANI.

The Special Commissioner of Police added that police officials are visiting several riot-affected areas in order to assure people and inform them about the relaxation in curfew timings.