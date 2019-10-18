e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Delhi Police needs to get BS-VI compliant vehicles, says SC

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was Friday told by the Supreme Court to purchase vehicles that are BS-VI compliant instead of having a fleet of diesel cars that run on BS-IV technology.

A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta were surprised to know that Delhi Police had purchased diesel vehicles of an older technology. Delhi Police has moved an application before the court seeking its approval to get the vehicles registered. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited the registration of BS-IV compliant diesel cars.

“We cannot have Delhi Police issuing challans to people for not driving BS-VI vehicles, but having its own fleet non-compliant of these norms,” justice Gupta told the senior counsel appearing for Delhi Police

The bench asked the Delhi Police why its failed to procure vehicles that adhere to BS-VI norms. “BS-VI vehicles are readily available in the market and they go around the city. Although, they are a bit expensive, the emission from these vehicles is very less. Why didn’t you buy these vehicles?” the judge wondered.

Justice Gupta was of the view that a vehicle operating on the latest technology is less polluting as compared to one that is running on an older technology.

The court did not pass any formal order on the Delhi Police application and adjourned the matter.

The apex court has asked the Delhi Police to reconsider its stance on the procurement of vehicles that comply with BS-VI norms. It told the counsel that BS-VI norms would be applicable in early 2020 and, therefore, its important for the police force to have vehicles accordingly.

Delhi Police requires over 200 diesel vehicles for use in its districts. These include vehicles mounted with water cannons, trucks/troops carrier, mini trucks, water tankers, mini buses, riot control vehicles, cranes and prison vans, among other. All these vehicles are BS-IV complaint, have an engine capacity of 2,000 cc and run on diesel.

According to the police application, these vehicles come under “necessity” and are meant for “utility services that are required urgently”.

“Modify the ban order December 12, 2015, further extended to March 31, 2016, by allowing the registration of the vehicles procured by Delhi Police.....and direct the office of the registering authority to grant registration of heavy vehicles having engine capacity of 2,000 cc and above as applied for by the Delhi Police (sic),” the application read.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:28 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News