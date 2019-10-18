Delhi Police needs to get BS-VI compliant vehicles, says SC

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:28 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was Friday told by the Supreme Court to purchase vehicles that are BS-VI compliant instead of having a fleet of diesel cars that run on BS-IV technology.

A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta were surprised to know that Delhi Police had purchased diesel vehicles of an older technology. Delhi Police has moved an application before the court seeking its approval to get the vehicles registered. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited the registration of BS-IV compliant diesel cars.

“We cannot have Delhi Police issuing challans to people for not driving BS-VI vehicles, but having its own fleet non-compliant of these norms,” justice Gupta told the senior counsel appearing for Delhi Police

The bench asked the Delhi Police why its failed to procure vehicles that adhere to BS-VI norms. “BS-VI vehicles are readily available in the market and they go around the city. Although, they are a bit expensive, the emission from these vehicles is very less. Why didn’t you buy these vehicles?” the judge wondered.

Justice Gupta was of the view that a vehicle operating on the latest technology is less polluting as compared to one that is running on an older technology.

The court did not pass any formal order on the Delhi Police application and adjourned the matter.

The apex court has asked the Delhi Police to reconsider its stance on the procurement of vehicles that comply with BS-VI norms. It told the counsel that BS-VI norms would be applicable in early 2020 and, therefore, its important for the police force to have vehicles accordingly.

Delhi Police requires over 200 diesel vehicles for use in its districts. These include vehicles mounted with water cannons, trucks/troops carrier, mini trucks, water tankers, mini buses, riot control vehicles, cranes and prison vans, among other. All these vehicles are BS-IV complaint, have an engine capacity of 2,000 cc and run on diesel.

According to the police application, these vehicles come under “necessity” and are meant for “utility services that are required urgently”.

“Modify the ban order December 12, 2015, further extended to March 31, 2016, by allowing the registration of the vehicles procured by Delhi Police.....and direct the office of the registering authority to grant registration of heavy vehicles having engine capacity of 2,000 cc and above as applied for by the Delhi Police (sic),” the application read.

