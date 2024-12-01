Delhi Police registers case over liquid attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the person accused of throwing a liquid at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a day ago. Delhi Police detain the person who tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra at Greater Kailash in New Delhi on Saturday.

“A case has been registered against the accused. A glass and a 500-ml bottle, partially filled with water, has been seized. Proceedings under Sections 126/169 (breach of peace/design to commit cognizable offence) of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) has been initiated against Ashok Kumar Jha to prevent recurrence of such offences in the future,” a police statement said, according to ANI.

Saturday's incident occurred when Kejriwal was conducting a padyatra (foot march) in the Greater Kailash area.

As per police, the AAP chief was interacting with public when Jha, who is a bus marshal at the Khanpur depot, tried to throw water on Kejriwal.

He was quickly apprehended by security personnel accompanying the politician.

Following the incident, Delhi chief minister and AAP member Atishi alleged through a social media post that Jha was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

“Today, in broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is anxious about losing the Delhi elections for the third time. People will respond to such disgraceful acts. Last time, they secured eight seats; this time, they'll get none,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the saffron party claimed that the AAP was indulging in a “political drama” as it was “disappointed and hopeless.”

“Nothing is working now so they are making such cliche moves. Police should take action against whoever is caught. The investigation will reveal that he (Jha) is an AAP worker,” Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva told reporters.