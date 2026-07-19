Section 163 imposed in parts of New Delhi ahead of CJP's Parliament march: What it means and what's prohibited?

Security has been tightened across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, July 20, with the Delhi Police imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

CJP Parliament March: Adequate arrangements have been made to respond to any law-and-order situation. (Hindustan Times)

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The heightened security comes after the CJP announced the march to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also read | Delhi Police ‘won’t allow' CJP's Parliament march on July 20, calls it ‘illegal’

Why were the restrictions imposed?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."

"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the Delhi Police said in its post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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What is prohibited?

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Under the order, the following activities are prohibited in the New Delhi district:

* Holding of any public meeting

* Assembly of five or more persons

* Carrying fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks and brickbats

* Shouting of slogans

* Making speeches

* Processions and demonstrations

* Picketing or dharnas at any public place within the specified area without written permission

Area covered and legal provisions

The restrictions apply to the entire area of the Sub-Division Parliament Street, excluding the exempted area of Jantar Mantar Road shown in the map annexed with the order. The order states that activities in the exempted area may be allowed beyond 5:00 pm if prior written permission is obtained.

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The order has been issued by Ajay Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub-Division Parliament Street, New Delhi District, under powers exercised under the Delhi Police Act, 1978, read with Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

It also states that anyone violating the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.