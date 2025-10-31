Delhi Police sub-inspector found dead with gunshot wound near LNJP Hospital

A Delhi Police sub-inspector posted with the PCR unit was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car near LNJP Hospital on Friday morning, officials said. Delhi cop found shot dead in car near LNJP Hospital (Hindustan Times File)

The deceased was identified as Sub-Inspector Narender, a resident of Dilshad Garden, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police, constable Mandeep Kumar, who worked with the PCR unit, noticed Sub-Inspector Narender lying unconscious inside his car near LNJP Hospital.

Realising something was wrong, Kumar immediately informed his seniors. Soon after, a police team reached the spot and found the SI dead inside the vehicle.

“Around 10.15 am, his colleague, constable Mandeep Kumar, noticed him unconscious inside the vehicle and alerted senior officers. A team was rushed to the spot immediately, where he was found dead,” PTI quoted an officer as saying.

Narender is survived by his wife, who has been bedridden after suffering paralysis about five months ago, and their two sons.

In a similar incident earlier this month, Senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, serving as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, PTI reported citing officials.

According to officials, information about the incident was received around 1.30 pm at the Sector 11 police station. A team led by the station house officer visited the spot to conduct an inspection.

"At around 1.30 pm, we received information at Sector 11 police station. The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body has been identified that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

When asked about the recovery of a suicide note, the SSP said, "A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on."

Police said that individuals who were present in the house at the time of the incident are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.