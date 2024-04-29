Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's doctored video case on May 1
Apr 29, 2024 03:47 PM IST
Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's doctored video case on May 1.
Delhi Police summoned Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 in Union home minister Amit Shah's doctored video case. Police has also asked him to bring his electronic devices for the investigation, officials said.
The Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR on Sunday following a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The complaint concerned a doctored video of Amit Shah, wherein his remarks suggesting a plan to eliminate reservations for Muslims in Telangana were allegedly manipulated to imply Shah's support for the abolition of all reservations.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
