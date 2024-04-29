 Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's doctored video case on May 1 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's doctored video case on May 1

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's doctored video case on May 1.

Delhi Police summoned Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 in Union home minister Amit Shah's doctored video case. Police has also asked him to bring his electronic devices for the investigation, officials said.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy

The Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR on Sunday following a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The complaint concerned a doctored video of Amit Shah, wherein his remarks suggesting a plan to eliminate reservations for Muslims in Telangana were allegedly manipulated to imply Shah's support for the abolition of all reservations.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

