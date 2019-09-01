e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Delhi Police visit UP law student’s hometown

Former Union minister Chinmayanand was on Tuesday booked for allegedly kidnapping the woman who went missing after posting a video on Facebook on August 24, accusing “a big leader of the saint society” of threatening her and “destroying the lives of several girls”.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent and PTI
HT Correspondent and PTI
Shahjahanpur
A team of Delhi Police arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday to escort the parents of a law student who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, news agency PTI quoted the woman’s father as saying.
A team of Delhi Police arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday to escort the parents of a law student who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, news agency PTI quoted the woman’s father as saying. (ANI Twitter)
         

A team of Delhi Police arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday to escort the parents of a law student who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, news agency PTI quoted the woman’s father as saying.

Former Union minister Chinmayanand was on Tuesday booked for allegedly kidnapping the woman who went missing after posting a video on Facebook on August 24, accusing “a big leader of the saint society” of threatening her and “destroying the lives of several girls”.

The woman, who was traced to Rajasthan and produced before the Supreme Court on Friday, told the judges in an in-camera interaction that she did not want to go back to her home town till she met her parents.

“… Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and statement of Ms A, we direct the commissioner of police, Delhi, to send a team to Shahjahanpur to ensure her parents comfortably travel to Delhi to meet Ms A,” Justice Banumathi said at the end of the interaction.

A team of two sub-inspectors, including a lady officer, and four other policemen will be accompanying the post-graduate student’s family to Delhi, PTI said.

“The Delhi Police team which arrived here gave us a copy of the Supreme Court order before taking us with them to Delhi to meet our daughter,” the father of the law student told PTI on phone.

On Friday, when the court was told that the woman had been found, it directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to produce her before it even as they were on their way to Sahajahanpur from Rajasthan. Later, the SC bench, which assembled at 7.35pm to hear the matter, said in an open-court hearing that the woman had left Uttar Pradesh with her three college mates in “order to protect herself”. The matter was heard in the apex court thrice during the day.

After Uttar Pradesh government counsel Garima Prashad informed the court of the woman’s whereabouts, advocate Shobha said the woman should be produced before the court. Justices Banumathi and Bopanna stayed back in the court after working hours to wait for the woman. The interaction finally took place at 6.35pm in justice Banumathi’s chambers. When the court assembled later at 7.30pm, the judges took note of the concerns expressed by the young woman.

The matter will be heard next on Monday.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:13 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss