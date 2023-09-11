Delhi Police's recent advisory on road safety has a ‘Jawan’ twist

The Delhi Police is known for using witty methods to spread awareness among the public. In a recent post on X, the Delhi Police raised the need for wearing a helmet while driving on the road. But there was a twist. The Delhi Police's post on X portrays actor Shah Rukh Khan from the film ‘Jawan’. It reads, “BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!” (Be it Children, Old or Young, a helmet can save a life!).

A visual from the Delhi Police's video.(X/Delhi Police)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor in a video clip from the film is seen driving a bike without wearing a helmet.

The video has amassed 33,000 views. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Impressive” whereas another commented, “Helmet hamari safety hai” (helmet is worn for our own safety."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier the Delhi Police issued another advisory ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital. The Delhi Police's post on X read, "Dear Delhiites, don't panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk.” With a filmy twist, the advisory shared an image from the South Indian movie Don No.1 and clarified that there will not be a lockdown in the national capital during the G20 Summit.

The Nagpur police also shared an interesting meme on an advisory concerning cybersecurity on X earlier. The city police department's post on X read, “Jab aap aise passwords rakhte ho na, toh koi bhi fraudster tik nahi sakta” (No fraudster can survive when you have such passwords).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police department equated different looks of SRK in the film ‘Jawan’ with different passwords.

In response to the post a user wrote, “Respect Nagpur Police,” whereas another commented, “@NagpurPolice shares a cyber safety message and how !”