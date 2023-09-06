Watch: Delhi Police conduct ‘tear gas drills’ in preparation for G20 Summit security

The Delhi Police on Wednesday conducted a tear gas exercise as part of their security preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national capital. The summit will host top world leaders, and the government is being extremely meticulous about every minute security detail, aiming to make it as tight as possible. Approximately 130,000 security personnel will be deployed during the summit, including an 80,000-strong contingent from the Delhi Police. Delhi Police were seen practicing tear gas firing while following commands on Wednesday.(PTI)

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Delhi Police were seen practising tear gas firing while following commands. They chose a deserted area near a water body for this exercise.

Earlier, rehearsals were conducted to prepare traffic officers and security personnel for the movement of G20 Summit guests in September. “The movements during the rehearsals were from the hotels in Delhi to Rajghat and to Pragati Maidan, and then back to the hotels and finally to the airport,” said Patel. He added that these movements on September 10 will take place between 7 am and 11 pm.

On Saturday, three carcade rehearsals were also conducted, each in three shifts, and they proceeded smoothly, according to officials. These rehearsals included the full deployment of security, traffic personnel, ambulances, and firefighters at the venues.

Flag marches held

Delhi Police officials have announced a series of security measures aimed at ensuring public order during the G20 Summit in the national capital. These measures include the implementation of flag marches, increased patrolling efforts, and more rigorous picket checking.

A senior police officer said that daily flag marches are being conducted within the district as part of these security preparations.

“Picket checking has been increased in the area and communication is being established with locals to give them a sense of confidence. Traffic arrangements have been put in place. The areas near Yamuna Khadar are being checked regularly. Mounted morchas have also been pressed into service,” the officer said.

Delhi Police's ‘foolproof’ security plan

The Delhi Police will also involve multiple security agencies and personnel to ensure a “foolproof” security setup for the G20 Summit in the city. Special commissioner of police-rank officers have been designated as venue commanders. Over 50,000 personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police will maintain vigilant surveillance throughout the summit.

To bolster security measures, the Delhi Police is receiving support from the Indian Air Force, as well as specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and certain central armed police forces (CAPF).

Additionally, 19 skilled markswomen, who have undergone a rigorous four-week training program conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training center in Karera, Madhya Pradesh, will be deployed at key locations across the city. Equipped with rifle telescopes, they will be stationed strategically, including at the G20 summit venue and hotels.

