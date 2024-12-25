Delhi polls: AAP alleges BJP's Parvesh Verma gave 1,100 cash to voters, ex-MP hits back

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma of distributing cash to women in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's New Delhi constituency.



Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that ₹1,100 was given to women from slum clusters at Parvesh Verma's residence at Windsor Place, and their voter ID details were being noted down. Former BJP MP Parvesh Verma.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

“The BJP is distributing money to people by checking their voter cards in the New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Today, Parvesh Verma was caught red-handed giving out money at his official residence, which he received as an MP. Women from various slums in the New Delhi constituency were called there and given ₹1,100 in an envelope," ANI quoted the CM as saying.



Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that women voters were being paid ₹1,100 in his constituency.



“I am just coming from many areas of my New Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Everywhere people told me that these people are openly buying votes. They are paying Rs. 1100 for one vote. People said that people will take money from them but will not vote for them,” Kejriwal posted on X.



“According to sources, BJP is going to declare Pravesh Verma as its CM face. Will the people of Delhi want to make such a person their CM?” the former Delhi chief minister claimed.

Parvesh Verma denies charges

Responding to AAP charges, Parvesh Verma said the money was distributed as part of a campaign by 'Rashtriya Swabhiman', an NGO formed by his late father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

"I am seeing the pain of women which Arvind Kejriwal could not see for 11 years. They were hassled... I decided that we would give them ₹1,100 per month. At least I am not distributing liquor like Arvind Kejriwal. I am happy that I am helping people," PTI quoted the former West Delhi MP as saying.

Verma said the Rashtriya Swabhiman has been involved in helping people and has redeveloped two villages devastated by an earthquake in Gujarat, and four villages in Odisha that were destroyed in a cyclone.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due to be held in February next year.