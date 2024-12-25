‘Public no longer trusts us’: AAP councillor slams Delhi govt's ‘Mahila Samman' scheme

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor on Wednesday slammed the Delhi government's ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, which promises to raise financial aid from ₹1,000 to ₹2,100.



AAP's councillor Ravindra Solanki has said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should have “first fulfilled the promise of the ₹1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme."



“A lot of women come to the office asking about the ₹1,000 allowance. So far, no ₹1,000 allowance has been given, and now they are queuing up for the ₹2,100 proposed allowance. We want to tell Kejriwal ji that he should have first fulfilled the promise of the ₹1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme,” Solanki was quoted by ANI as saying. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party headquarters in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)

The public no longer trusts us, and we have no answers for them," he added.

Delhi govt departments issue public notice against scheme

The AAP councillor's outburst comes after the Delhi govermment's women and child development and health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing ₹2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

“It is emphasized that since no such Scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent Scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority,” the women and child development department said in its notice.



Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was rattled by the two schemes and claimed that Chief Minister Atishi could be arrested in a "fake" case in the coming days.

"They are completely rattled with Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna. They have hatched a plan to come up with a fake case and arrest Chief Minister Atishi in the next few days," he said on X.

(With ANI inputs)