Delhi's Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Who are eligible? When to register?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government rolled out the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana recently, ahead of the Delhi assembly polls which are likely to be held in February. The government has promised to hike the amount to ₹ 2,100 per month if re-elected to office. (For Representation)

Under the scheme, announced in February's Delhi Budget, the government will provide a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to eligible female residents of the national capital. It has promised to hike the amount to ₹2,100 per month if re-elected to office.

Eligibility criteria

A female resident of Delhi who has a voter ID with a Delhi address, should be at least years old as on December 12, 2024 (date of notification of the scheme) to apply. However, they are not eligible if:

(1.) They are beneficiaries of the government's social security programmes

(2.) They paid income tax during the previous assessment cycle

(3.) They are government employees (Centre/state/local)

(4.) They were a public representative (MP/MLA/council member)

Documents required

Aadhaar card, voter ID card (with Delhi address) and any document (PAN card, birth certificate, secondary high school certificate) showing age of 18 or above as on December 12, 2024.

When to register?

At a press conference on December 13, chief minister Atishi said the registration will begin “in the next 10-15 days.” The application process will be online and is likely to be available on the government's edistrict website.

The portal offers government services such as income certificate, surviving member certificate, disability pension, old age pension, widow pension etc.

When will beneficiaries receive the instalment?

According to chief minister Atishi, the announcement of the election dates will determine when the funds will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts. The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates soon.

Beneficiaries should receive “at least one or two instalments” before March 31, 2025, Atishi had said.