Delhi pollution: GRAP 3 invoked as AQI drops amid dense fog

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday invoked the Stage III restrictions under the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR amid increased air pollution and declining trends of the air quality index (AQI). CAQM requested citizens to strictly adhere to the restrictions under GRAP-3.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Commission said that in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions to impose GRAP measures, it was invoking the Stage-3 restrictions as "AQI of Delhi which was recorded as 297 on January 8, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded 357 at 4 pm on January 9 due to calm winds and foggy conditions".

The panel noted that in addition to this, the restrictions under Stage 1 and II of the revised GRAP shall remain in place, adding that authorities will continue to monitor and review the AQI levels in the entire Delhi and national capital region (NCR).

"Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III," the notice from CAQM read.

The national capital on Thursday woke up to shallow fog, with residents shivering due to the persistent cold wave conditions in the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at five degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department's forecast said.

The CAQM had on January 5 revoked the Stage III restrictions as the AQI levels of Delhi-NCR saw a positive trend, continuously improving.

Restrictions under GRAP-3

Following are the measures imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan:

Ban on private construction and demolition activities

Schools up to Class 5 to shift to hybrid mode of learning

Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers prohibited

Non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles prohibited

Notably, the Supreme Court had in December directed the CAQM to impose Stage III measures if the AQI breached the 350 mark and Stage IV restrictions if the air quality crossed the 400 mark on any given day.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.