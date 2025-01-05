GRAP 3 measures revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves | Check restrictions lifted

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked the Stage III restrictions under the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The Commission noted that IMD forecast indicates that AQI levels will improve in Delhi-NCR in the coming days. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The order issued by CAQM said that in view of the positive trends seen in the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), the sub-committee on GRAP held a meeting and revised the restrictions enforced on the city.

"Owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and better wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 339 at 4 pm and 335 at 5 pm and the trend/forecast indicates the AQI levels to further go down," the order cited the India Meteorological Department's forecast .

It further noted that as per the AQI and weather predictions provided by the MeT offices, there is a possibility of Delhi's AQI remaining in 'poor' category in the coming days.

"Construction and demolition project sites, etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc., under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission," the order read.

Actions under Stage I and II of the GRAP will remain in place to ensure that the AQI does not slip further.

The committee, however, strongly advised people to adhere to the restrictions imposed under GRAP-II as the weather conditions in winter season might not always be favourable.

The sub-committee will be keeping a close watch on the air quality situation and review the same regularly for further decision making.

What restrictions have been lifted?

Limitations, except for the ban on non-essential construction work, under GRAP-3 will be lifted after CAQM's order.

Classes up to grade 5 were required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3.

Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four wheelers) was restricted in Delhi-NCR, except for persons with disabilities.

Ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

Notably, the Supreme Court had directed the anti-pollution body and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government that Stage III measures under GRAP must be implemented if the AQI breaches 350 mark and Stage IV measures if it crosses the 400 mark.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.