Grap 3 measures are back as AQI worsens amid fog

A sharp worsening of Delhi’s air pollution continued Friday, with the air quality index (AQI) plunging deeper into the “very poor” category, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the National Capital Region (NCR). Commuters on Friday morning near the Majnu Ka Tila. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Capital recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 371 (“very poor”), a significant drop from Thursday’s 318 (“very poor”), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4pm.

The deterioration over the past two days has been attributed to a combination of dense fog, low atmospheric mixing height, weak winds, and unfavorable meteorological conditions, which trapped pollutants closer to the surface, scientists said. The situation worsened as emissions from local sources added to the stagnant air, pushing pollution levels higher.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi indicate that the AQI is unlikely to improve before Monday, with conditions expected to remain in the “very poor” zone for the next few days.

Under Grap’s Stage 3 measures, restrictions have been imposed on private construction and demolition activities, while schools up to Class 5 will shift to a hybrid mode of learning. Additionally, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs), will be prohibited. These measures are in effect across Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

To be sure, the Supreme Court, in a December 5 directive, had lowered the threshold for invoking Stage 3 from an AQI of 400 to 350, mandating that Stage 4 be implemented at 400. The AQI on December 5 was 165 (moderate). CAQM’s decision to impose Stage 3 came after the AQI breached the 350-mark and showed signs of further deterioration during the day on Friday.

The commission announced the prohibitory orders after the AQI started showing a rising trend and breached the 350-mark during the day on Friday.

“The CAQM sub-committee on Grap… during the meeting noted that the average AQI of Delhi has crossed the 350-mark and is showing an increasing trend owing to dense fog, low mixing height, variable winds and unfavourable meteorological conditions. Further, the forecasts from IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also suggested a likelihood of the average AQI of Delhi to particularly remain in this adverse range for the coming days,” CAQM said in a statement.

Stage 3 restrictions had been announced once earlier in December, but were lifted on December 27 after rains in the region temporarily improved air quality, which was recorded at 353 (very poor) at 4pm and 334 by 7pm. By 4pm the next day, it had improved to 139 (moderate).