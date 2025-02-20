Delhi portfolios announced: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, WCD; Parvesh Verma gets PWD, water

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday evening announced allocation of portfolios among members of council of ministers. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with her cabinet colleagues in New Delhi on Thursday, February 20, 2025. ((Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The chief minister has kept up with her departments of finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development, among others.

Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly elections, has been given charge of PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood got home, power, urban development and education portfolios.

Kapil Mishra got law and justice, labour and employment, and tourism, while his cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, received industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments.

Pankaj Singh was allocated health, transport and information technology departments, while Ravinder Indraj got social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections.

The portfolios were announced after chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired her first Cabinet meeting.

In the meeting, Gupta has approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme with ₹5 lakhs top-up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the assembly.

“We discussed and passed two major agendas. The first was the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which the previous government had blocked. Prime Minister Modi introduced this scheme for the entire nation, but due to the Aam Aadmi Party government, it could not be implemented in the capital. With a ₹5 lakh top-up from the Delhi government, the scheme will now be implemented,” Rekha Gupta told media.

The previous AAP government, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, had opposed the implementation of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, saying that it would “amount to downgrading the healthcare initiatives already in place.”

The previous AAP government also faced flak for not tabling the CAG reports ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.