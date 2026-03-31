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    Delhi skies turn cloudy, IMD orange alert issued for rain, thunderstorm, lightning

    An orange alert is in place in the national capital till 5:20 pm on Tuesday, as per the nowcast shown on the IMD website for Delhi.

    Updated on: Mar 31, 2026 3:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for all districts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, predicting light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning.

    Dark clouds seen hovering over the skies at Nehru Place in Delhi on Monday (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
    Dark clouds seen hovering over the skies at Nehru Place in Delhi on Monday (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    The orange alert was in effect till 5:20 pm, according to the nowcast on IMD Delhi website. Light to moderate rain with gusty winds of up to 60 km per hour was predicted over Delhi.

    Orange alert in Delhi

    An orange alert is in place in the national capital till 5:20 pm on Tuesday, as per the nowcast shown on the IMD website for Delhi.

    The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds up to 60 km per hour.

    Notably, a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region, along with active cyclonic circulations over northwest Rajasthan, is affecting the weather over north India for the past few days, as per the IMD.

    Another western disturbance is expected on April 2, with chances of very light rain in the national capital on April 3 and 4, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

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    News/India News/Delhi Skies Turn Cloudy, IMD Orange Alert Issued For Rain, Thunderstorm, Lightning
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