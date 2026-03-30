IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; rain, thunderstorms likely across north India amid western disturbances
IMD issued a yellow alert across Delhi on Monday, warning of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Monday.
According to IMD, a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region is influencing the weather over north India, along with active cyclonic circulations over northwest Rajasthan.
Another western disturbance is also likely on April 2, with chances of very light rain in Delhi on April 3 and 4.
Yellow alert issued across Delhi
IMD issued a yellow alert across Delhi on Monday, warning of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The warning has been sounded in North, West, South west, North east and central Delhi.
As per a bulletin by the regional met centre, Delhi will experience a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on March 30.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32-34 degrees celcius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 20.4 degrees celcius.
Also read: IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall across Pune on March 30, 31
IMD in an X post informed that light rainfall is likely to occur at Delhi's Bawana, Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, IGI Airport on Monday evening. Delhi NCR area will also experience light rainfall, including in Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar.
Earlier on Sunday, rainfall was recorded along the Himalayan mountains and parts of northern Punjab. However, clear skies were reported in most of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, HT reported.
While March in Delhi began on a fairly warm note, with little rain, the second half has been marked with multiple western disturbances, bringing moisture and rain to the region.
Also read: Weather Bee: March shows two sides as heat gives way to pleasant weather
Light rainfall expected in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana
In Uttar Pradesh, a yellow alert has been sounded in some areas, including in Meerut, Baghpat, Muzafarnagar, Sharanpur and Bijnor.
The capital city, Lucknow, is expected to see mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 20°C, respectively.
A mix of yellow and orange alerts has been issued in Haryana for Monday. A yellow alert has been issued in Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Gurugram and Faridabad. Orange alert has been issued in Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Ambala and others.
According to amateur weatherman Navdeep Dahiya, frequent western disturbances are likely to continue next month, keeping heatwaves at bay till the end of April.
Also read: IMD Pune develops indigenous real-time weather monitoring system
Rainfall/snowfall likely in Himachal
On Sunday, higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall, with the maximum temperature recording below normal, HT reported.
Further, IMD said that light to moderate rain and snow are likely at many places over the state on March 30, April 3 and 4, while precipitation is also likely at isolated places on March 31, April 1 and 2.
An orange alert has been sounded in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for March 30, while a yellow alert has been sounded in five other districts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkansha Purohit
Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.Read More