IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; rain, thunderstorms likely across north India amid western disturbances

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Monday. Delhi NCR area will also experience light rainfall, including in Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar. (HT File Photo)

According to IMD, a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region is influencing the weather over north India, along with active cyclonic circulations over northwest Rajasthan.

Another western disturbance is also likely on April 2, with chances of very light rain in Delhi on April 3 and 4.

Yellow alert issued across Delhi IMD issued a yellow alert across Delhi on Monday, warning of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The warning has been sounded in North, West, South west, North east and central Delhi.

As per a bulletin by the regional met centre, Delhi will experience a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on March 30.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32-34 degrees celcius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 20.4 degrees celcius.

Also read: IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall across Pune on March 30, 31

IMD in an X post informed that light rainfall is likely to occur at Delhi's Bawana, Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, IGI Airport on Monday evening. Delhi NCR area will also experience light rainfall, including in Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar.