IMD Pune develops indigenous real-time weather monitoring system

PUNE: In a major step towards enhancing India’s weather forecasting infrastructure, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has developed an indigenous ‘digital surface meteorological observation system’ at its Pune-based climate research and services office. The system is designed to deliver real-time, high-accuracy weather data while reducing dependence on imported technologies. Virtually inaugurated on World Meteorological Day on March 23, 2026, by IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the system will be integrated into existing weather monitoring stations across the country in a phased manner over the next two to three years; officials said. India Meteorological Department has developed an indigenous ‘digital surface meteorological observation system’ at its Pune-based climate research and services office. (HT FILE)

Built using Wifi-enabled digital sensors, the system measures key atmospheric parameters such as air temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed and direction, and rainfall. The data is geo-tagged and transmitted in real time, enabling improved temporal resolution and more accurate forecasting. S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “This system marks a significant advancement in modernising observational capabilities with indigenous technology. High-frequency and reliable data are critical for improving forecast models and issuing timely warnings.”

The new system marks a ‘green’ transition from traditional mercury-based instruments to digital sensors. Mercury instruments have long posed environmental and health risks and their phased replacement aligns with global commitments such as the Minamata Convention on Mercury that aims to eliminate the use of mercury. Officials said that the shift will reduce hazardous waste and support environmentally sustainable meteorological practices. Equipped with automated quality control features, the system uses advanced algorithms to detect and filter out abnormal sensor readings, ensuring data reliability. It also supports remote monitoring through online dashboards and allows maintenance via remote access, reducing operational challenges. Developed within six months, the system has undergone extensive testing, calibration, and certification, including validation through NABL-accredited processes. Officials confirmed that it meets required standards for accuracy and performance.

Furthermore, the initiative is in line with India’s push for self-reliance in scientific innovation. The IMD plans to collaborate with domestic industries for large-scale manufacturing based on its design, promotion of local production, and reduction in import dependency. Once fully operational, the system will generate minute-level observational data and user-programmable, hourly, surface synoptic observation (SYNOP) reports from surface observatories, significantly improving the precision and responsiveness of weather forecasting models. The IMD has initiated the process of securing an Indian patent for the system, underlining the role of innovation and intellectual property in advancing India’s scientific capabilities.