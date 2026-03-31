Despite cooler end, Delhi likely to witness its warmest March in 4 years

With an average monthly maximum of 32.5 degrees Celsius (°C), Delhi is set to record its warmest March in four years despite a series of western disturbances giving the city a cooler end to the month. The last time it was higher was again in 2022, when the monthly average was 17.6°C. (ANI)

As of March 30, the average monthly maximum is 2.6°C above the long-period average (LPA) of 29.9°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The last time it was higher than this was in March 2022, when the average maximum was 33.4°C.

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Data analysed by HT showed the average maximum temperature in the first half of March stood at 33.7°C, while the second half average so far has been 31.3°C. In comparison, the LPA of the first half is 28°C, while the second half LPA is 31.6°C.

The average monthly minimum meanwhile stood at 17.5°C – 1.9°C above the LPA of 15.6°C. The last time it was higher was again in 2022, when the monthly average was 17.6°C. Typically, mercury nearing 38-40°C by the end of March but a series of moderately active western disturbances impacting northwest India gave Delhi a much cooler second half of the month.

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The all-time high was on March 31, 1945, when temperatures touched 40.6°C. In the past 15 years, the highest maximum has been 40.1°C, recorded on March 30, 2021. The highest maximum was 38.9°C on March 26 last year; 37.8°C on March 29, 2024; 34.3°C on March 16, 2023; and 39.6°C on March 31, 2022.

“We have seen western disturbances, back-to-back in the second half, with rainfall – even though patchy, on multiple days. The first half was fairly dry, with temperatures rising. It was only on March 15 that it dipped due to rains,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet. On Monday, a western disturbance that began impacting the region a day earlier resulted in scattered light showers and a cooling effect. Delhi’s maximum was 35.1°C, three notches above normal. Bright sunshine was seen in parts of the city, before patchy rains were recorded. The IMD has not issued a colour-coded alert for the city for Tuesday, but has forecast chances of patchy isolated drizzle. Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to hover between 32-34°C on Tuesday and 33-35°C on Wednesday. The maximum may spike to 36-38°C by April 3, the IMD said.