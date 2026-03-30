Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert

Rain lashed parts of the National Capital Region on Monday, even as the India Meterological Department issued an orange alert for the Delhi and its surrounding areas. Moderate dust-storm, and wind speed of 50-70 kmph is likely. (HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

The weather department, in its nowcast warning, said light rain, along with thunderstorm and lightning could be expected in Delhi-NCR. Moderate dust-storm, and wind speed of 50-70 kmph is likely, according to IMD. The orange alert will remain in place till 6 pm.

The IMD had, earlier today, issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday. Further, there are chances of scattered light rain on Tuesday as well.

Experts said that on Sunday, rains were recorded along the Himalayan mountains and parts of northern Punjab, it eluded most of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “We saw gusty winds in Rajasthan too, but in Delhi, it remained mostly clear, leading to the maximum rising quickly,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said. Despite a yellow alert in Delhi, the Capital remained sunny, with mercury rapidly rising through the day.

Rain caused by western disturbance The rain on Monday took place due to a fresh western disturbance influencing northwest India on Sunday. Another western disturbance is also likely on April 2, with chances of very light rain in Delhi on April 3 and 4.

Palawat said there are chances of rain in Delhi on Monday during the day, before this western disturbance starts to weaken again. He added that a fairly cool start to April was on the cards, saying, “We will then get another western disturbance around April 2 and 3, followed by another between April 6 and 9, so the temperature is unlikely to rise too rapidly.”

Meanwhile, amateur weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said frequent western disturbances are likely to continue next month, with heatwaves to be at bay till the end of April.