Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert
The weather department, in its nowcast warning, said light rain, along with thunderstorm and lightning could be expected in Delhi-NCR.
Rain lashed parts of the National Capital Region on Monday, even as the India Meterological Department issued an orange alert for the Delhi and its surrounding areas.
The weather department, in its nowcast warning, said light rain, along with thunderstorm and lightning could be expected in Delhi-NCR. Moderate dust-storm, and wind speed of 50-70 kmph is likely, according to IMD. The orange alert will remain in place till 6 pm.
The IMD had, earlier today, issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday. Further, there are chances of scattered light rain on Tuesday as well.
Experts said that on Sunday, rains were recorded along the Himalayan mountains and parts of northern Punjab, it eluded most of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “We saw gusty winds in Rajasthan too, but in Delhi, it remained mostly clear, leading to the maximum rising quickly,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said. Despite a yellow alert in Delhi, the Capital remained sunny, with mercury rapidly rising through the day.
Rain caused by western disturbance
The rain on Monday took place due to a fresh western disturbance influencing northwest India on Sunday. Another western disturbance is also likely on April 2, with chances of very light rain in Delhi on April 3 and 4.
Palawat said there are chances of rain in Delhi on Monday during the day, before this western disturbance starts to weaken again. He added that a fairly cool start to April was on the cards, saying, “We will then get another western disturbance around April 2 and 3, followed by another between April 6 and 9, so the temperature is unlikely to rise too rapidly.”
Meanwhile, amateur weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said frequent western disturbances are likely to continue next month, with heatwaves to be at bay till the end of April.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More