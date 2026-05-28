Delhi on orange alert as rain, severe thunderstorm likely to hit in few hours; IMD sounds red alert for Gurugram

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and Noida, and a red alert for Gurugram and Faridabad for the next few hours, as moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms are very likely at many places across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast relief from the intense heatwave across Delhi-NCR and other parts of Northwest India over the next three days, as western disturbances and easterly winds are expected to change weather conditions in the region.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told news agency ANI,"If we look at Northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of Northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the Western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains."

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He said the change in weather is expected to bring major relief from the ongoing heatwave in states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

However, the IMD has also warned of strong winds and severe weather conditions in several regions. Wind speeds in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas may reach 60 to 70 kilometres per hour and could touch 80 kilometres per hour in some places.

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Srivastava added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh may witness even stronger winds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, with speeds occasionally reaching 100 kilometres per hour.

The IMD has also issued hailstorm warnings for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, and advised people to remain cautious during the changing weather conditions.