Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy spells of showers on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather. The IMD said that clouds have converged over Delhi from all sides.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for most parts of the capital and its adjoining areas until 9pm.

“Clouds have converged over Delhi from all four sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense Spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours,” the IMD said in its latest update.

Prior to that, it predicted moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in North Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi and other parts of the NCR.

The weather agency has advised that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, disruption in traffic and localised water logging in low-lying areas.

Delhi’s average maximum temperature in July was 35.8°C, slightly above the long-period average (LPA). However, high humidity levels – over 50% on most days in July – led to a Heat Index (HI) or ‘real feel’ of 45.8°C, making it feel significantly warmer than the recorded maximum temperature, according to IMD.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

On Wednesday morning, thecity recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal in the morning. The humidity level stood at 63% at 5.30pm.

According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in the national capital till August 5.

Also Read | Delhi logs humid July despite rains, some relief in August likely

Northwest India is likely to see fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over places like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Scattered to widespread rain is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 4-5 days.