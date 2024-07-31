IMD weather update: Heavy rains forecast for Kerala, Delhi
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast more rains for landslide hit Wayanad. Heavy rains forecast for coastal Karnataka and Konkan till August 3.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kerala, forecasting more rains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till August 1. Heavy rainfall is also predicted for August 2. Additionally, strong surface winds with speeds between 30 to 40 kmph, reaching up to 50kmph, are likely over Kerala.
A red alert warning has been issued for coastal and south interior regions of Karnataka. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over these regions. An orange alert has been issued for other areas of the state.
Over the next five days, the state will witness widespread light to moderate rainfall over other areas. The district administration in Dakshina Kannada has issued public advisories urging people to avoid low-lying areas and stay away from water bodies.
The national capital Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall which is expected to bring relief from the sultry heat in the city. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees, 3.3 degrees Celsius above the normal temperatures. Humidity is expected to hover around 79 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Rains are expected to continue till August 5 in the national capital.
Northwest India is likely to see fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over places like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 4-5 days.
In Gujarat, the IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall over isolated places along the Saurashtra and Kutch regions between August 3 and 4.
In Maharashtra, an orange alert indicating very heavy rainfall at isolated places between August 1 to 4 has been issued for Konkan and Goa. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions.
