Delhi Rajinder Nagar By-election Results: Counting of votes begins

Delhi Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll results live updates: The counting of votes to Rajinder Nagar assembly seat takes place today. The bypoll was necessitated after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Voting on this seat took place on June 23 which recorded a turnout of 43.75 per cent. The key contenders for the seat are Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Bhatia. Former councillor Prem Lata is contesting on a Congress candidate.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 26, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Counting of votes for Rajinder Nagar bypoll begins
The counting of votes for Rajinder Nagar bypoll has begun. It is a triangular contest between AAP's Durgesh Pathak, BJP's Rajesh Bhatia and Prem Lata of Congress
Jun 26, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Counting for 3 Lok Sabha seats, 10 assembly seats including Rajinder Nagar to begin shortly
The counting for ten assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats will begin shortly. Follow all live updates here
Jun 26, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Rajinder Nagar bypoll results: Counting of votes to begin shortly
The counting of votes in Rajinder Nagar bypoll will begin shortly.
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: The three Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur); the seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
