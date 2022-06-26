Live Delhi Rajinder Nagar By-election Results: Counting of votes begins By-Election Results 2022 Delhi Rajinder Nagar Live Updates: The counting for the Rajinder Nagar seat has begun. Rajinder Nagar went to bypolls on June 23. By OPEN APP Delhi Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll results live updates: The counting of votes to Rajinder Nagar assembly seat takes place today. The bypoll was necessitated after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Voting on this seat took place on June 23 which recorded a turnout of 43.75 per cent. The key contenders for the seat are Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Bhatia. Former councillor Prem Lata is contesting on a Congress candidate. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON delhi rajinder nagar Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

