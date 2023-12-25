close_game
close_game
News / India News / Delhi: Rape accused brought in from Bahrain escapes at IGI airport

Delhi: Rape accused brought in from Bahrain escapes at IGI airport

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2023 09:11 PM IST

The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, was brought to Delhi from the Gulf country on December 20 at 4.55 am.

New Delhi: A rape accused, who was brought from Bahrain to India, gave the Delhi police a slip at the Indira Gandhi International airport, prompting a blame game between CISF and the police.

IGI Airport, Delhi. (File photo)
IGI Airport, Delhi. (File photo)

The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, was brought to Delhi from the Gulf country on December 20 at 4.55 am.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The police said Singh was stopped at the immigration department as a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the airport. He had been on the run since April 2020.

"The CISF personnel were on the way to handing him over to the Delhi Police when he fled from their custody by jumping from counter number 33 in the arrival section of the immigration department at about 10 am," an officer told PTI.

As one of the officers escorting Singh went to the washroom, the accused escaped. Per the FIR, CISF staff was on duty.

"Singh was in the custody of CISF staff on duty. Now it has been learnt that he escaped from custody at 1000 hours while a CISF guard went to the washroom around 0957 hours. Singh exited the arrival immigration area illegally by jumping the counter number 33 gate (Indian Side). Thus Singh cheated Indian Immigration by illegally escaping from the arrival Immigration area. Therefore, a case may be registered against him under relevant sections of law," FIR stated.

Per the agency, CCTV footage shows Singh walking from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2.

The CISF, however, countered the Delhi police and denied any lapse on its part.

"It is pertinent to mention that no entry details were made regarding the LOC pax (Singh) by Immigration officials in the register at arrival," CISF chief spokesperson Shrikant Kishore said, adding the accused was not in the force's custody.

Efforts are on to locate the missing accused.

With inputs from PTI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out