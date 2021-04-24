Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in last 5 years in April

After record high temperatures in March, this April the Capital city recorded lowest maximum temperatures in the last five years.

According to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), average maximum temperature in Delhi till April 22 was 35.2 degrees Celsius, compared to 35.3° C in 2020, 36° C in 2019, 36.4° C in 2018, 38.5° C in 2017 and 38° C in 2016.

While the ballpark is not likely to be too different, the final figure for this year’s April data will be updated at the end of the month.

Weather scientists have attributed the lower than normal temperature to six consecutive western disturbances that brought rain and thunderstorms to the western Himalayan region. Out of these six, three of them also affected northwestern plains, triggering mild rainfall in Delhi and resulting in overcast skies this month.

“We had several cloudy days and days with strong westerly winds which brought down the maximum temperature compared to March, which was warmest in 11 years. We recorded thunderstorms and rain also in the plains this month,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre.

This March was the warmest the month has been in 11 years in Delhi. Mean maximum temperature for Delhi in March was 33.1 degrees C, about 3.5 degree C above normal. The last time the mean temperature for March was higher than this was in 2010 (at 34.1 degrees C).

There was also snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “The snowfall in the upper reaches of Western Himalayas is mainly associated with the ongoing western disturbance. But the[lower] temperature over the plains -- including northwest, east and peninsular India -- is mainly because we have got a lot of thunderstorms, scattered rain, etc. In early April, there were dust raising winds in Rajasthan, which also brought down temperatures over northwest India,” explained K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.Strong winds blowing over 20 kmph don’t allow maximum temperatures to rise.

The weather trend is likely to remain as is for the rest of the month. IMD’s forecast on Friday said widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region (J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) and scattered rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected over northwestern plains till Saturday this week.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours.

After record high temperatures in March, this April the Capital city recorded lowest maximum temperatures in the last five years. According to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), average maximum temperature in Delhi till April 22 was 35.2 degrees Celsius, compared to 35.3° C in 2020, 36° C in 2019, 36.4° C in 2018, 38.5° C in 2017 and 38° C in 2016. While the ballpark is not likely to be too different, the final figure for this year’s April data will be updated at the end of the month. Weather scientists have attributed the lower than normal temperature to six consecutive western disturbances that brought rain and thunderstorms to the western Himalayan region. Out of these six, three of them also affected northwestern plains, triggering mild rainfall in Delhi and resulting in overcast skies this month. “We had several cloudy days and days with strong westerly winds which brought down the maximum temperature compared to March, which was warmest in 11 years. We recorded thunderstorms and rain also in the plains this month,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Amid surge, nursing staff in Delhi rue lack of respite, say they are exhausted Four held for black marketing Remdesivir, 81 vials recovered Rush forces Ghazipur crematorium staff to hold mass funeral in parking lot Can allot space if any organisation willing to set up Covid care centre on campus: DU This March was the warmest the month has been in 11 years in Delhi. Mean maximum temperature for Delhi in March was 33.1 degrees C, about 3.5 degree C above normal. The last time the mean temperature for March was higher than this was in 2010 (at 34.1 degrees C). There was also snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “The snowfall in the upper reaches of Western Himalayas is mainly associated with the ongoing western disturbance. But the[lower] temperature over the plains -- including northwest, east and peninsular India -- is mainly because we have got a lot of thunderstorms, scattered rain, etc. In early April, there were dust raising winds in Rajasthan, which also brought down temperatures over northwest India,” explained K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.Strong winds blowing over 20 kmph don’t allow maximum temperatures to rise. The weather trend is likely to remain as is for the rest of the month. IMD’s forecast on Friday said widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region (J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) and scattered rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected over northwestern plains till Saturday this week. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours.