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Delhi reels under 'feels like' temperature of 46.7°C as rain relief fails

IMD issued an orange alert for rain, lightning and winds for Thursday, and a yellow alert for Friday.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 11:18 am IST
By Aaditya Khatwani
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Squall and intermittent rainfall in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday failed to provide respite from the heat as Delhi sweltered under a “feels like” temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius (°C) at 5.30pm on Wednesday due to consistent dry winds, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4°C, which was 2.5°C above the normal, with humidity levels varying from 29% to 84% on the day.

People seen covering their head and face with cloth to protect themselves from heat wave in Gurugram, India.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

However, an approaching western disturbance may bring in cooler conditions, experts said, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for rain, lightning and winds for Thursday, and a yellow alert for Friday.

“Southwesterly dry winds have been blowing over the city since yesterday (Tuesday), with bright sunshine and a cloudless sky, which has caused the ‘feels like’ temperature to remain high. Additionally, some humidity from the isolated rain which occurred on Tuesday may also have contributed to increasing the ‘feels like’ temperature,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet weather.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped sharply, with a reading of 22.9°C, which was 5.1°C below normal and a decrease of 6.3°C from the minimum of 29.2°C recorded a day earlier.

“On a road near Masjid Moth, a tree on the side of the road has fallen onto the opposite wall in such a way that it has not completely fallen on the ground, but instead, has enough of a gap to allow passage of vehicles underneath it. This is extremely dangerous, and a huge safety issue,” said Greater Kailash 2 residents’ welfare association general secretary Sanjay Rana.

In Hauz Khas, X user YK Verma posted a photo of a tree fallen onto a road, breaking apart the pavement it was rooted in and crushing a part of the locality’s boundary wall.

IMD’s forecast for Thursday predicts light rainfall and thunderstorms, with winds reaching 70kmph, and the forecast for Friday predicts multiple spells of rainfall with winds reaching 60kmph.

 
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