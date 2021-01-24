Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh

Delhi's caseload of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 633,739 on Saturday after it recorded 1,310 infections over a period of six days with the national capital witnessing a steady downward trend for weeks now. The daily number of cases from Monday to Saturday hovered between 160 to 260.

On Monday, the number of daily Covid-19 cases was at 161 which was the lowest in nearly nine months. It spiked a little on Friday when the national capital recorded 266 infections in 24 hours. However, it again came down to 197 fresh cases on Saturday. The number of daily fatalities remained under 10. It reported 231, 228, 227 cases on Tuesday (January 19), Wednesday (January 20), Thursday (January 21) respectively.

As of Saturday evening, the city had 1,880 cases as the positivity rate dipped to 0.26 per cent and the recovery rate has improved to 97.99 per cent. Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the low number of active cases in Delhi was "satisfactory".

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is underway in the city as authorities inoculated 86 per cent of the targeted 8,100 health workers till Saturday. As per official data, 8,100 vaccinations were targeted at 81 centres across 11 districts of the national capital on Saturday. Out of these, 6,967 people or 86 per cent received vaccine jabs. Out of this, 23 minor and one case of vaccine-related severe side effect were reported.

In a positive development, several hospitals, including Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute and GTB Hospital, reported 100 per cent achievement of the targeted vaccinations, the officials also said. The vaccination drive is likely to pick up the pace in the coming days with the Delhi government increasing the number of centres to over 175.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has currently approved two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is manufacturing Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

The nationwide caseload stood at 10,654,533 after 14,849 people contracted the viral disease between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data. The death toll is at 153,339, it added.

