Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Delhi on Saturday reported 419 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, logging over 400 new daily infections for the third consecutive day. Saturday's cases are down by 12 from Friday when 431 positive cases were reported.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin. The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 0.56 per cent.
The national Capital started reporting daily coronavirus cases above 400 from Thursday when it had registered 409 cases in a single day. The last time Delhi reported cases above 400 was on January 3, when it had reported 424 coronavirus infections in 24 hours.
A total number of 74,326 tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The containment zones in Delhi have risen by 30 in the past 24 hours. On Friday. Delhi had 488 containment zones and as of Saturday, the number of containment zones in the city is 518.
India on Saturday registered another spike in the number of coronavirus cases as it logged 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have been reported to be the major contributors to the active caseload of the country. The active case tally has now risen to 1.78 per cent of the total positive cases as the active caseload of the country has gone over 2 lakh.
