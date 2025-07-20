Delhi rider die while trying to save pedestrian in Janakpuri

A 20-year-old man riding a two-wheeler died after hitting a road divider while attempting to save a person who was crossing the road in New Delhi, police said on Saturday. Information was received at the Janakpuri police station at about 5:45 pm regarding an accident, after which the team reached the spot(Representational Image)

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Rathore, a resident of Rajapuri, Uttam Nagar

According to Delhi Police, information was received at the Janakpuri police station at about 5:45 pm regarding an accident, after which the team reached the spot and found a person lying on the road with blood around the body.

Local enquiry indicated that the victim was coming from the side of dabri flyover and in an effort to save a person who was crossing the road, his two-wheeler had hit the divider. However, further enquiry into the matter is being conducted to ascertain the facts, police said.

More details are awaited