Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
A Delhi court has directed the city police to file a report on a plea, seeking registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly delivering hate speeches ahead of the communal riots in north east Delhi.
On January 29, metropolitan magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh asked the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the plea by social activist Harsh Mandar who had alleged that Mishra gave inflammatory speeches in December 2019, January and February 2020, and also took out processions in several places that fuelled riots.
“Since the matter has already once gone to the high court, this court deems it appropriate to call a report from the concerned DCP,” the judge said in his order of Jan 29.
On February 23, 2020, Mishra visited the Jafrabad Metro station and held protests against those who blocked the road (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, or anti-CAA, demonstrators) that runs underneath the metro station. Mishra demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protesters within three days. The Delhi Police, in their charge sheets, have acknowledged that two groups of pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters clashed at Jafrabad at the start of the riots. They did not mention Mishra’s name.
The matter will be heard next on March 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3
PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow
TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family
- The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque
- The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key
- The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence
- At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox