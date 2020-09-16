Delhi Riots: What former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar says on Umar Khalid and Kapil Mishra

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:13 IST

Former commissioner of Delhi Police Neeraj Kumar supported Delhi police’s investigation into the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police named fifteen people in the charge sheet, accusing them of orchestrating the riots that killed at least 53 people and injured hundreds.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava wrote to veteran cop Julio Ribeiro, explaining to him that the investigation was being carried out without any discrimination based on caste or religion, and was backed by documentary and scientific evidence.

Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar believes Delhi Police is right and here is what he says.

* A lot of the points have already been explained by the police commissioner in his letter to Julio Ribeiro, said Neeraj Kumar. “But nonetheless, I am better placed than many of my colleagues who are expressing their anguish.

* “On the basis of limited inputs I have, I know that Delhi Police has come up with some technical evidence. It is not based on some heresy,” the former police chief said.

* Neeraj Kumar said the planning happened in a large scale. People were meeting at various places in Northeast Delhi, Kumar said. “There is lot of evidence not only against Umar Khalid, but also against members who are already arrested,” Neeraj Kumar said.

* “Some people have gone to the Delhi High Court urging direction to the Delhi Police to take action against Kapil Mishra. The issue is subjudice. I don’t want to defend Kapil Mishra. But I am giving a perspective. What he said didn’t incite riots,” Kumar said.

* Umar Khalid has not been made an accused just for his Amravati speech where he asked people to come out in protest during US president Donald Trump’s visit to India. Evidence against him are far more. His speech forms only a small portion of the body of the evidence that Delhi Police have, Neeraj Kumar said.