Delhi’s Jama Masjid built after temple razed, hang me if false: Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who has criticised the Supreme Court over the Ram temple issue and demanded a law for its construction, has claimed that the iconic Jama Masjid in Delhi was built after Mughals razed down a temple, one among 3,000 in the country during their rule centuries ago.

“Break the staircase of Jama Masjid and you will find the idols. Hang me if they are not found,” he said at a meeting in Nawabgunj block of Unnao district.

His comments came at a time when several BJP leaders and other saffron outfits have demanded that the Centre bring an ordinance or pass a law to build the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where the Babri Masjid was demolished by lakhs of kar sevaks 26 years ago as they claimed that the mosque was built after a temple dedicated to Lord Ram was razed down.

A dispute over the site is in the Supreme Court, which has set the next date for hearing a case for January 2019 even as the Shiv Sena and VHP have gathered in large numbers to campaign for the cause.

Sakshi Maharaj said he had made the same comments when he entered politics in 1991. “I stand by it even today,” he said.

On the Ram temple, he said he expects the government to bring a law for the construction of temple before 2019 election, like the one enacted for Somnath temple in Gujarat.

“When an ordinance can be brought on triple talaq, why not for the construction of Ram temple?” he asked.

He asked Congress president Rakhul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati to clear their stands on Ram temple issue.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 15:37 IST