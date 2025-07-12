Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Delhi sees rain, thunderstorm as IMD issues orange alert

ByHT News Desk | Written by Soumili Ray
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Several areas of Delhi and NCR received rains and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Saturday witnessed thunderstorms, followed by rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for the national capital and its adjoining areas.  

Traffic congestion on National Highway-48 due to waterlogging on the service road after heavy rain near the foot overbridge in Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
According to the IMD nowcast, a yellow alert has been issued in Safdarjung, Red Fort, DU North Campus, Akshardham, Qutub Minar and Bharat Mandapam in Delhi and Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad in NCR. These area would recieve light to moderate rainfall is over the next two hours.

An orange alert has been issued and light thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speed less than 40 kmph is expected in IMD's Lotus Temple station, which is situated in the Kalkaji area in southern Delhi. A moderate rainfall of 5-15 mm/hr is going to hit the area.

No warnings have been issued for Gurgaon as of now.

