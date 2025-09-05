Delhi shocker: Pilot arrested for making obscene videos of woman with spy camera

A 31-year-old private airline pilot was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera. The Delhi Police said the pilot, identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, was arrested by the staff of Kishangarh police station in South West District. The police said Mohit Priyadarshi has admitted to his crime and told the cops that he had been making such videos to satisfy “his personal gratification”.(Pic for representational purpose only)

Mohit Priyadarshi is a resident of the Civil Lines area in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the police said, adding that they have recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from his possession.

The police said Priyadarshi has admitted to his crime and told the cops that he had been making such videos to satisfy “his personal gratification”.

The incident reportedly took place at the Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), news agency ANI reported.

“On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh,” the Delhi Police said.

During the investigation, CCTV camera footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement, the report added.

“The accused, Priyadarshi, is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification,” the police.