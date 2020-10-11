Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee demands action against Bengal cops on turban issue

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:05 IST

A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Sunday met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that Balwinder Singh, whose turban fell off while he was arrested in Howrah for carrying a pistol at a Bharatiya Janata Party agitation on October 8, was assaulted without provocation and is being detained illegally.

“A Sikh man’s turban was pulled off his head and he was pulled by his hair. The pagri (turban), kesh (unshorn hair) and kirpan (dagger) are an integral part of the Sikh faith and form the core of our brief. By defiling the turban and unshorn hair of a Sikh, these policemen have insulted the faith of the entire Sikh community,” S Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the committee, said after meeting the governor.

“We demand legal action against these policemen under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code. If legal proceedings can be initiated against Sardar Balwinder Singh, who served in the army and was honourably discharged, why can’t there be proceedings against the policemen who insulted his faith. We request chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against them. She is not at fault here. Those policemen are,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Section 295 A of the IPC deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli-gious beliefs. The punishment is a jail term of up to four years or fine or both.

“As Governor I asured the delegation that all steps would be taken for such outrage @MamataOfficial. In no civilised society such blatant abuse of police power @WBPolice in disregard of Supreme Court directives in the case of DK Basu can be countenanced or condoned,” Dhankhar tweeted shortly after meeting the delegation.

Balwinder Singh, who was in police custody in an Indian Arms Act case, was produced before a Howrah court on Sunday and remanded in custody for eight more days.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa dismissed the local authority’s claim that Singh’s firearms licence is valid only in Rajouri, Kashmir. “He has an ‘all-India’ licence and there was no ground for arresting him. He flew from Delhi to Kolkata with the firearm and details of the licence is recorded at both airports. And yet, the police have slapped charges that are brought against terrorists. This man fought for the country,” he said.

Hours before the delegation met the governor, the West Bengal home department said that a certain political party was adding communal colour to the October 8 incident.

“Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquility, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices. A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm in an agitation that was not authorised and is now being twisted out of context, distorted and given communal colours in fractious and partisan interests,” tweeted the state home department.

“One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interests in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from the state government is affirmed,” the tweet added.

On October 9, when videos of the incident triggered an uproar in Bengal and other parts of the country, the West Bengal Police tweeted, “The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday’s protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community.”

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee reacted to this sharply.

“The policemen who attacked and insulted a Sikh are junior functionaries. But the statement must have been written by senior IPS officers. How could they say the pagri fell off automatically when the videos clearly show how it was removed and how Balwinder Singh was dragged by his hair. Bengal and Pubjab have produced heroes who fought for the nation. How can this happen? We want justice,” said the committee president.

Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “Tweets will not help. The nation has seen the videos. The police have hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.”

Earlier, Ghosh had said that Singh is the bodyguard of a BJP youth front leader and works for a private security agency. In its letter to Dhankhar, the gurdwara management committee said Singh was deployed to protect BJP leader Priyanshu Pandey.