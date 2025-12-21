Delhi teen stabbed in neck after he couldn't repay 2,000 loan

A 19-year-old painter was stabbed in the neck allegedly for failing to repay a ₹2,000 loan in Budh Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, following which two accused were arrested, a police official said on Sunday. Police teams rushed to the spot, but by the time they arrived, the injured had already been shifted to a hospital.(ANI)

Kuldeep was attacked in Gali Shyam Colony on Saturday during a heated argument over repaying the loan.

"A PCR call was received at 1.55 pm, reporting that a man had been stabbed in the neck," a senior police officer said.

Police teams rushed to the spot, but by the time they arrived, the injured had already been shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

At the hospital, the team found Kuldeep, undergoing treatment for a stab wound on the right side of his neck. Due to the seriousness of the injury, he underwent surgery.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Kuldeep had an altercation with Ratan, a resident of Rohini, over the repayment of the loan, the officer said.

"The argument soon escalated, during which Ratan allegedly attacked Kuldeep with a knife. Ratan was accompanied by Shyamveer, who had been brought to the spot for support. During the scuffle, Kuldeep was stabbed in the neck, and he collapsed on the road," he said.

The officer further said that a man, Aditya, intervened but suffered a minor injury on his right hand. The man was the complainant in the case.

Based on the complainant's statement, an FIR was registered.

Both the accused, who work as painters, have been arrested, and the knife used in the attack has been seized, the police officer said.