Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi teen stabbed to death in dispute over playing music; 4 minors held

PTI |
May 18, 2025 04:04 PM IST

The 18-yer-old boy was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by a friend, where he died during treatment.

An 18-year-old boy died after being stabbed during a scuffle allegedly triggered by a dispute over playing music at an event in northwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Delhi police have arrested four minors in relation to the stabbing of a teen in Bhadola.
Delhi police have arrested four minors in relation to the stabbing of a teen in Bhadola.

Bheem Sen, a resident of Badhola village was injured in the attack that took place in the village on Saturday. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by a friend, where he died during treatment, a police officer said.

Also Read: Phagwara: Pvt varsity Sudanese student objects to female friends’ harassment, stabbed to death

Police said Sen had a minor altercation with a group of boys on Friday over playing music at an event. The next day, in an alleged act of retaliation, the group attacked him with a knife.

Also Read: 13-year-old stabs senior to death over chips in Karnataka: Cops

"He sustained two stab wounds and despite medical efforts, could not be saved. An FIR has been registered at Mahendra Park Police Station," the officer said.

He said that a crime team and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. The body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

Also Read: Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie, blinding him in one eye, sentenced to 25 years in jail

During investigation, four juveniles were apprehended and the weapon used in the attack is yet to be recovered, the officer said.

"Efforts are underway to trace and seize the knife used in the crime. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the sequence of events and determine if more individuals were involved," he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi teen stabbed to death in dispute over playing music; 4 minors held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On