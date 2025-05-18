Delhi teen stabbed to death in dispute over playing music; 4 minors held

An 18-year-old boy died after being stabbed during a scuffle allegedly triggered by a dispute over playing music at an event in northwest Delhi, police said on Sunday. Delhi police have arrested four minors in relation to the stabbing of a teen in Bhadola.

Bheem Sen, a resident of Badhola village was injured in the attack that took place in the village on Saturday. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by a friend, where he died during treatment, a police officer said.

Police said Sen had a minor altercation with a group of boys on Friday over playing music at an event. The next day, in an alleged act of retaliation, the group attacked him with a knife.

"He sustained two stab wounds and despite medical efforts, could not be saved. An FIR has been registered at Mahendra Park Police Station," the officer said.

He said that a crime team and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. The body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

During investigation, four juveniles were apprehended and the weapon used in the attack is yet to be recovered, the officer said.

"Efforts are underway to trace and seize the knife used in the crime. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the sequence of events and determine if more individuals were involved," he said.