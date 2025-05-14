13-year-old stabs senior to death over chips in Karnataka: Cops

A 13-year-old student of class 6 was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing his friend, a 15-year-old class 9 student, after an argument over chips, police officers said. The victim’s mother, accompanied by the minor’s parents, rushed him to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. (File photo)

The incident happened on Monday at around 6.30 pm in Gurusiddeshwar Nagar near Murusavira Muttwhen the minor boy allegedly returned home after the argument with his friend over chips while playing, got a knife and stabbed his friend in the abdomen “in a fit of rage”, officers from Kamaripeth police station said, adding that both the boys were from economically weaker backgrounds and lived in the same locality.

The victim’s mother, accompanied by the minor’s parents, rushed him to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police recovered the knife used in the attack and registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home. Legal procedures are underway, and he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashikumar visited the hospital after the incident and told reporters, “The accused had just passed class 5. I urge parents to remain alert to behavioural changes in their children and be mindful of their peer groups. Children these days are getting attracted to crime and addictions through serials and online videos. Parents must monitor their children’s attitudes to prevent them from going astray.”

“The accused had just passed Class 5. It’s shocking that such a young child could commit such a crime. I have not seen such an incident in all my years in policing,” he added.

Police have ruled out any history of prior conflict between the two boys and are collecting statements from neighbours and local residents to understand the incident clearly.

They added that all aspects of the incident are being examined closely, including any possible negligence, and assured that all legal protocols will be strictly followed.