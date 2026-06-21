Delhi to see showers, cloudy sky this week; heavy rain expected in Bengal tomorrow | See IMD forecast

Delhi is set for a largely pleasant week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorms at the start of the week and partly cloudy sky till Saturday, June 27.

From June 23 onwards, the weather is expected to stabilise, with the IMD forecasting mainly partly cloudy skies across the city for the rest of the week.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Sunday, the national capital is expected to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum is expected to hover around 28.8°C.

Similar conditions may persist on Monday too, with the IMD predicting cloudy sky, light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to range between 37°C and 39°C during the day and 26°C to 28°C at night.

From Tuesday, the rains are expected to stop but the sky will continue to remain cloudy till Saturday, according to IMD's weekly bulletin.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Daytime temperatures are likely to gradually rise through the week, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 37°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures are forecast to stay in the 25°C to 29°C range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daytime temperatures are likely to gradually rise through the week, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 37°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures are forecast to stay in the 25°C to 29°C range. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Rain lashes Mumbai after delayed monsoon amid water crisis, offers respite from heat Weather forecast across India for tomorrow- North India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Rain lashes Mumbai after delayed monsoon amid water crisis, offers respite from heat Weather forecast across India for tomorrow- North India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, while isolated showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, according to IMD. Strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in some areas. East India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, while isolated showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, according to IMD. Strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in some areas. East India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rainfall activity is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. West India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainfall activity is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. West India {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Monsoon conditions are set to strengthen over Konkan and Goa, where widespread rainfall is forecast. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra-Kutch are also likely to receive scattered showers, with thunderstorms possible over parts of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Late monsoon, weak June rain amid paddy season threaten Punjab’s groundwater

South India

Widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Coastal Karnataka, with heavy rain expected at isolated places. Telangana is forecast to receive more widespread monsoon showers, while Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may witness scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON