Delhi traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid today during Republic Day parade rehearsal

In view of the Republic Day parade rehearsal on January 10, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for all Delhi residents, alerting them on the routed to avoid in the national capital today. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsal (PTI)(PTI)

Delhi Police said in their advisory that traffic will be impacted on several routes across the national capital on Wednesday, especially in central Delhi. The traffic across Delhi will be restricted from 7 am to 11:30 am on January 10, as per the advisory.

In its advisory, the Delhi Police asked citizens to avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road-Kartavyapath between 7 am and 11.30 am on Wednesday.

"Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal, kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024," Delhi Police said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 this year, this being the sixth time that a French leader is invited as a chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

Republic Day parade details

This year, women Agniveer Vayu soldiers will be part of the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day Parade, an IAF official informed on Monday. Further, two all-women contingents of the Defence forces are also scheduled to march at the Republic Day Parade this year.

Making the announcement, defence officials said, "One contingent, including 144 personnel, would have all women soldiers, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy."

This year, the theme of Republic Day 2024 is ''India - Mother of Democracy'' and ''Viksit Bharat''. The celebrations will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, several heads of states, and international dignitaries.

