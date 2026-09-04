Delhi traffic police issues advisory for BRICS summit motorcade rehearsal on Sept 5 | Check affected routes, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for September 5 owing to the motorcade rehearsal from 10 am to 4 pm before the upcoming BRICS summit in the Capital.

The two-day BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 12 and September 13 at the Bharat Mandapam. (HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)

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The police said traffic diversions and regulations in movement would be in place along key routes in Delhi, including Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg and others.

The two-day BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 12 and September 13 at the Bharat Mandapam.

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic police urged commuters to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport – especially metro – and follow the designation diversion routes as well as instructions from traffic personnel. “Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage,” the traffic police said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic police urged commuters to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport – especially metro – and follow the designation diversion routes as well as instructions from traffic personnel. “Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage,” the traffic police said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Which roads will be affected?

The affected roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Satya Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg and Africa Avenue Road Shanti Path.

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Other key routes which might see regulations include Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

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What are the diversions points?

There are a total of 22 diversion points across the Capital, with vehicles expected to be diverted from Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/ Outer Circle Connaught Place, and Janpath.

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Traffic will also be diverted from Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Matram Marg, Moti Bagh flyover, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg roundabout, Madarsa T-Point, Lodhi Road and and Neela Gumbad.

Traffic to be hit from Sep 10-14

In view of the BRICS summit, traffic movement in central, south and southwest Delhi is also likely to be affected for four days from September 10.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force from the arrival of foreign delegates on September 10 until their departure around September 14, with commuters likely to face diversions, traffic congestion and temporary road closures along several key routes, PTI news agency cited officials as saying.

An elaborate traffic arrangement plan has been put in place for movements of heads of state, foreign delegations and other dignitaries.

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