Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 10 for BRICS; Egypt's Saket stay a concern

Commuters, particularly those travelling through central and south Delhi, are likely to face traffic snarls, diversions and sudden road closures for four days from September 10 as the city prepares to host the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. The Egyptian delegation’s proposed stay in Saket has emerged as a key challenge for traffic police due to congestion on south Delhi roads. (HT Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has drawn up an elaborate traffic management plan for the movement of foreign delegations, heads of state and other dignitaries, with nearly 4,800 traffic personnel to be deployed across the city. The arrangements are expected to disrupt vehicular movement on at least 22 arterial corridors in central, southern and southwestern Delhi, officials aware of the plans said.

Foreign delegates will begin arriving in Delhi on September 10, with restrictions expected to remain in place until their departure around September 14.

Also read: Ahead of Brics Summit next month, India works to bridge divide over West Asia conflict

Egyptian delegation’s Saket stay raises traffic concerns One of the biggest concerns for traffic police is the proposed stay of the Egyptian delegation at a hotel in Saket, several kilometres from central Delhi, where the other nine delegations are staying.

Officials said the decision has raised concerns because roads in and around Saket are already heavily congested due to ongoing infrastructure and road repair projects. Moving the Egyptian delegation’s motorcade between Saket and central Delhi could further strain traffic on already crowded south Delhi roads, particularly during peak hours.

Traffic police have communicated their concerns to the authorities concerned and suggested that the Egyptian delegation be shifted to a hotel in central Delhi, an officer aware of the matter said. “Shifting to central Delhi would help traffic personnel avoid moving the Egyptian delegation’s motorcades through the already congested south Delhi stretches,” the officer said.

Also read: India’s BRICS presidency and its rift with the US

However, the proposal has not materialised so far.

According to the officer, the Egyptian delegation wants to stay at the Saket hotel because its delegates stayed there during the G20 Summit hosted by Delhi in 2023.

“If the decision doesn’t change, that means we will proceed with the motorcade movement plan to accommodate that,” the officer said.

HT reached out to the Egyptian embassy through calls and emails for a response. An embassy official said it had no information about any proposed change in accommodation, while no response was received from the ambassador till evening.