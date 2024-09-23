Delhi: UPSC aspirant's body found inside bushes in Mukherjee Nagar

The body of a young UPSC civil services aspirant from Rajasthan was found inside bushes in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Friday. Similar cases of UPSC civil services aspirants committing suicide have been reported last month.(HT File)

The youth has been reportedly missing for the past couple of days. After getting initial information, police started searching and recovered his body from near the bushes in Mukherjee Nagar,

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The reason behind his act is not clear yet as police have not found a suicide note or any related material evidence. Officials believe the youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the bushes, reported ANI.

Similar cases of UPSC civil services aspirants committing suicide have been reported last month.

On August 28, a 22-year-old youth's body was found hanging inside his rented accommodation in Lucknow. In a suicide note recovered by the police, he wrote that he had “lost hope in life”. He tried to get a job but couldn’t secure one anywhere. He had been preparing for the exams for a long time but couldn’t clear it. “Sorry, Mom... Sorry, Dad... I know I am doing something wrong,” he wrote.

In another similar case of suicide, a 26-year-old aspirant named Anjali Gopnarayan was found hanging inside her rented accommodation in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

A native of Akola in Maharashtra, she had been living in Delhi in hope of cracking the civil services examination. Her suicide note revealed the extent of mental stress on students who aspire to crack government exams.

In her note, she explained her struggle with depression and also appealed to the government to reduce instances of scams in public recruitment and increase job opportunities for the youth. She also requested the government to allow euthanasia for people struggling with depression and requested her parents to donate her organs, reported PTI.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers provided here

(With inputs from agencies)