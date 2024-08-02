Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS offers 10 lakh aid to Rau's IAS victims

Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS coaching centre has announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakhs each to the affected families of three UPSC civil services aspirants who died of drowning in a basement library at Rau's IAS institute in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. UPSC aspirants' deaths: Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS provides financial aid and academic support.(YouTube/Vikas Divyakirti)

Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala, died on July 27 when Rau’s IAS basement library, operating illegally, flooded after heavy rain. The MCD has since sealed many such libraries and demolished illegal establishments of several other institutes.

“We know that no amount of money can erase the pain of losing children, yet as a humble effort to express our solidarity in this hour of grief, Drishti IAS has decided to provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh (each) to the four bereaved families,” the coaching centre said in a press release. The fourth victim is UPSC aspirant Nilesh Rai who died from an electric shock on a flooded road in Laxmi Nagar.

Drishti IAS also announced free academic support for current Rau's IAS students, including classes and test series for general studies and optional subjects. Students can access this support starting August 5, by contacting Drishti IAS's Karol Bagh office.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has proposed establishing four libraries in honor of the civil services aspirants who died last month, according to an official.

Oberoi's letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner stated that the libraries "may be established/constructed by the MCD in the name of the deceased students at four places in Delhi"—Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai.