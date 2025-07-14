Delhi NCR sees light rain, thunderstorm as IMD predicts more downpour

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) was hit by light rainfall on Monday evening, hours after the national capital woke up to similar weather in the morning. Several areas in Noida too witnessed light rainfall after clouds took over the city's sky for hours. Some parts of Delhi have already been hit by thunderstorm. (File/Hindustan Times)

Some parts of the national capital also witnessed thunderstorm on Monday morning.

This comes just hours after the India Meteorological Department forecasted that Delhi is very likely to witness light rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-50 kmph over the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department.

Several areas of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) are set to witness light rainfall - including Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad in Delhi and Bahadurgarh in NCR, the IMD had said.

In west Uttar Pradesh too, some areas are very likely to witness similar weather, it added. These include Baraut, Bagpat, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, and Siyana.

On Monday morning as well, Delhi woke up to light rain after it witnessed incessant rainfall on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had issued a travel advisory asking passengers to use the Delhi Metro or other alternative modes of transport to avoid delays while commuting to the airport after rainfall hit the national capital.

Delhi weather over the next few days

The national capital is set to witness a similar cloudy and rainy weather over the next few days, according to the IMD.

On Tuesday, Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy sky with very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. Occasional surface wind of speed up to 20-30 kmph and gusting to 40 kmph may also hit Delhi.

Similar weather pattern is likely to continue this entire week till Sunday, July 20.