Delhi-Washington Air India flight cancelled after fuel stop in Vienna over snag

An Air India flight headed to Washington from New Delhi made a stop for fuelling in Austria's Vienna, but never took off from there. Air India Delhi-Washington flight faced a technical snag.(Reuters File)

Flightradar24 data of AI103 shows that it took off from Delhi on July 2 and landed in Vienna. While a departure for Washington was scheduled on the same day, it never happened.

According to Air India, the flight's stoppage in Vienna was planned, but it overstayed in the city as an extended maintenance task was flagged during routine checks.

Rectification of the issues was needed before the flight could take off for Washington, DC, and hence, additional time was taken for it.

“Due to this, the Vienna to Washington, DC leg was cancelled, and passengers were disembarked,” the Air India spokesperson said.

Besides, the AI104, from from Washington, DC to Delhi via Vienna, was also cancelled. Passengers supposed to take this flight were either provided alternative flights or offered full refunds on their tickets, as per their preference.

'Don’t sink' warning on Vienna-bound flight

Days before the Delhi-Washington Air India flight faced a technical snag, another Vienna bound flight AI 187 had witnessed an in-flight warning.

Soon after the flight left Delhi at 2:56 am on June 14, a "stick shaker warning" and a a Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) "don't sink" caution appeared, a Times of India report had said.

"There was an altitude loss of around 900 feet during climb. Subsequently, the crew recovered the aircraft and continued the flight to Vienna," officials had told the publication.

The 900-feet drop in the air for this Vienna-bound flight came just 38 hours after the tragic AI171 Ahmedabad-London plane crash claimed over 260 lives on June 12.